Troopers hope maroon debris will help solve fatal hit-and-run on SR-528

    By: Ashley Edlund

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman pulled over to help a 70-year-old man whose car had stalled on State Road 528 Saturday night, but before she could get out of her car, another vehicle hit and killed the man before leaving the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    "She was talking to him from her car. He said he ran out of gas," said Lt. Kim Montes, with the FHP. 

    Troopers said Robert Henschel, 70, was hit and killed around 11 p.m. on S.R. 528 near the exit for State Road 520. 

    The other car left behind maroon-colored pieces at the crash scene, troopers said. 

    Troopers believe the driver of a maroon Ford Mustang is responsible.

    Troopers said the driver of the Mustang did not stop and they are now looking for whoever was behind the wheel.

    Investigators said the front right of the Mustang should have damage and part of the right-side mirror may be missing.

    Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.

