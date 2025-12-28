Central Florida Weather: Warm weekend continues, but big chill hits for New Year’s Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. — The fantastic weather we enjoyed on Saturday will continue today.

Some passing clouds could help make it feel more comfortable outside, even with afternoon highs approaching 80°.

We are not tracking any chance of rain either today or early Monday.

Central Florida 12-28-25 AM WEATHER

One or two small showers may develop overnight Monday into Tuesday as a cold front approaches central Florida.

The main thing we will be tracking with that cold front is breezy conditions on Tuesday, along with a big temperature drop.

Highs on Monday could reach 80° to 82°, while overnight lows could fall into the 50s early Tuesday morning.

Once that system clears, overnight lows are expected to reach around 40° for the next few nights, including New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will remain below average through next weekend. This will be due to the jet stream being much closer to Florida than it has been over the last few weeks.

