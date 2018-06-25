Another hot week across Central Florida with daily afternoon heat indices reaching the triple digits.
Most of Central Florida will very close to the mid-90s, in addition, the humidity will make it feel as if the temperatures were around 102 degrees.
Sea breeze driven storms got started by 2 p.m. affecting mainly Volusia County. This region received lots of rain last week, flood prone areas could once again experience minor flooding this afternoon as the storms don't seem to have much movement during the early afternoon. Some dissipate, and other spark up again.
About 50 percent of Central Florida could experience thunderstorms this afternoon, with the typical possibility of strong gusts and small hail.
Remember lightning is not a criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued. All thunderstorms have lightning and lightning can be deadly. The rule of thumb is, if you hear thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware and track the storms.
During the late afternoon commute, the sea breeze will become more dominant, on both coasts, and most of the storms will be focused over inland counties, along I-4 and west. Some storms could produce around 2 inches.
