Customers line up, clear shelves at grocery stores ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Supplies were flying off shelves at many Central Florida stores Thursday as residents prepared for Hurricane Dorian.
Long lines and empty shelves were a common sight at many grocers, including the Costco near Winter Park.
Several stores around the city are already sold out of water, but employees said more is on the way.
Check out this line at the @Costco in Altamonte Springs, FL. It doesn't open for another hour and a half and people are already lining up for water. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/5fwYo1WLnL— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 29, 2019
EARLY LINES: This was yesterday at my @SamsClub. No water even with a three case limit. My husband went there this morning, he said people were lined up AROUND THE BUILDING at 7am and the store isn't open yet @WFTV @LSeabrookWFTV https://t.co/Li4fAtGK7D— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) August 29, 2019
A new (small) stock of water at SoDo Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Orange is rapidly disappearing. News is quickly spreading through the store, so I predict it will all be gone within 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1WP5Tv35iy— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 29, 2019
Water shelves are already pretty empty in most stores around Central Florida. We're asking when the best time to buy is and when they'll get more shipments in for @WFTV at 5 & 6! #flwx #Dorian pic.twitter.com/GNXqt9tyLe— Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) August 28, 2019
