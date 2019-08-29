  • Customers line up, clear shelves at grocery stores ahead of Hurricane Dorian

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Supplies were flying off shelves at many Central Florida stores Thursday as residents prepared for Hurricane Dorian.

    Long lines and empty shelves were a common sight at many grocers, including the Costco near Winter Park.

    Several stores around the city are already sold out of water, but employees said more is on the way.

