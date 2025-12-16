Brevard Zoo invites the public to name adorable newborn baby bongo

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is looking for help to name a new adorable addition.

The zoo recently welcomed a newborn Eastern bongo, a critically endangered forest antelope native to the forests of central and eastern Kenya.

The young bongo is currently being nursed by its mother.

As the newest addition to the zoo’s animal family, the baby bongo is getting acquainted with its caretakers while enjoying the care of its mother.

Brevard Zoo is now inviting the community to help choose a name for the new baby.

Naming suggestions for the bongo are being collected from the public, allowing zoo visitors and animal lovers to be part of the process.

The bongo is a species known for its striking appearance, with reddish-brown coats and unique white stripes.

More information on Brevard Zoo’s newest addition can be found here.

