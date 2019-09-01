Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends tolls on Florida's Turnpike Mainline ahead of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended tolls on Florida's Turnpike Mainline and selected toll roads across the state ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
By suspending tolls, residents and visitors will be able to quickly and safely evacuate if necessary.
The following tolls have been suspended:
- Alligator Alley
- The Turnpike Mainline (State Road 91), including the Homestead Extension (State Road 821)
- Sawgrass Expressway (State Road 869)
- Beachline Expressway (state Road 528)
- State Road 408
- State Road 417
- State Road 528
- State Road 429
- State Road 414 (*Does not apply to Poinciana Parkway or Osceola Parkway)
For more information about traffic conditions, visit Florida 511.
