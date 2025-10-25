Melissa intensifies into hurricane in the central Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Melissa has formed in the central Caribbean, with the National Hurricane Center reporting winds of 75 mph as of their 2 p.m. advisory.

Melissa, currently a Category 1 hurricane, is likely to intensify quickly because of the warm waters in the area.

It might grow into a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph by the end of today and could even reach Category 4 with winds around 150 mph by tomorrow.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to rapidly intensify starting today, fueled by the warm waters of the central Caribbean. This environmental condition is a major factor in the storm’s anticipated strengthening over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center warns Melissa could rapidly intensify, emphasizing regional preparedness.

As Hurricane Melissa intensifies, Caribbean residents should stay informed and prepare for severe weather.

