Storms cease across Central Florida, muggy evening; wet week's end

    By: Rusty McCranie , Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - After a hot and muggy afternoon with some scattered storms, conditions will be more stable overnight. 

    The sea breeze sparked some afternoon spotty storms across Central Florida. The most intense cluster happened over the northwest corner of Lake County. At one point over 220 lightning strikes were registered in a 15-minute span. 

    Low temperatures will drop to the mid-70s, but they will still feel as if they were in the 80s, due to the humidity that will stay put through the evening. We are not forecasting widespread storms overnight.

    For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

