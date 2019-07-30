Storms cease across Central Florida, muggy evening; wet week's end

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a hot and muggy afternoon with some scattered storms, conditions will be more stable overnight.
The sea breeze sparked some afternoon spotty storms across Central Florida. The most intense cluster happened over the northwest corner of Lake County. At one point over 220 lightning strikes were registered in a 15-minute span.
Breeze collisions to trigger more storms over Polk & Osceola Co. thru 6p. Clusters of frequent lightning & strong gusts possible. Read mroe here> https://t.co/wJsXdW1NBD #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/bProtQI1k1— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) July 30, 2019
Scattered lightning storms have already formed, here's the latest rain timing for the rest of the day. #Orlando #Florida #WFTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/hFxCE9A92j— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 30, 2019
Huge lightning machine as storm cells merge over I-95, near #Titusville #PortStJohn. Not much movement. #StormAlert9 pic.twitter.com/HOnTJDK1pU— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) July 30, 2019
80 miles of pretty solid rain and storms for the I-95 drive in Volusia and Brevard counties. pic.twitter.com/xjDIkO7xrY— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 30, 2019
Low temperatures will drop to the mid-70s, but they will still feel as if they were in the 80s, due to the humidity that will stay put through the evening. We are not forecasting widespread storms overnight.
For the rest of the week, about half of Central Florida will continue to receive measurable rain each day, increasing by the week's end. When it’s not raining, it’s still forecast to be hot and muggy with highs in the low 90s.
How will the Caribbean tropical wave affect Central Florida?
Read here: Unorganized tropical wave brings flash flood threat to PR; high rain chance to Fla.
Storm chances will be a little lower across Central Florida today. That being said, the highest concentration will be over the I-4 corridor in the afternoon, including metro Orlando. pic.twitter.com/pdyqY9W3cp— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) July 30, 2019
