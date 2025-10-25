Breezy weather and small showers bring pleasant conditions across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be breezy today and tomorrow, with wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph across all of Central Florida.

Saturday Morning WX Report Saturday Morning WX Report

The air will remain dry until we reach the halfway point tomorrow, where some small showers will start to develop ahead of a cold front that will cool us down this week.

Today’s highs will stay in the low to mid-80s through Monday. After this, we will see highs in the 70s for an extended period of time.

Saturday Morning WX Report Saturday Morning WX Report

Rain chances will start off relatively low on Sunday mid-afternoon before ramping up that evening and Monday.

No severe weather impacts are expected with this round of rain.

Saturday Morning WX Report Saturday Morning WX Report

A few small showers may be left over for Tuesday before we cool off.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group