9 At Your Desk: Friday, Feb. 8

APARTMENT FIRE: Fourteen people were displaced after an Orange County apartment building near International Drive went up in flames early Friday morning. Orange County Fire Rescue said it was called to Lexington Place Apartments at 1 a.m. Friday. The complex is 3 miles away from I-Drive, not far from the tourist district. Read more about the fire here, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates.

UPDATE: Fire rescue says the was an accidental fire due to an electrical malfunction on a porch. 3 dozen firefighters responded to this apartment fire @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VGRQ8pKGSE — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) February 8, 2019

HOME INVASION: Two suspects are dead after a home invasion in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting occurred on West Court near U.S. 1 on Thursday. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the men who were shot and determine if they knew the individuals in the home where the shooting took place. Click here to read the latest, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

2 masked men fatally shot during home invasion in #BrevardCounty, deputies say | Read more: https://t.co/NUPsj3MsSU pic.twitter.com/BJVv4Fy4Yl — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) February 8, 2019

ARSON: A 57-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon after setting a trailer on fire while a woman was inside, according to Ormond Beach police. Find out why police say he did it.

Ormond Police say Joe Gerard set his trailer on fire with his roommate inside after the two got into an argument. He will face a Judge this afternoon pic.twitter.com/tflvOocNV6 — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 8, 2019

CONVICTED: An Iowa woman accused of leaving her 4-month-old son to die in a baby swing in 2017, failing to change his diaper or feed him for more than a week, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the boy’s death. Warning: this story contains graphic content.

NATIONAL PIZZA DAY: National Pizza Day (tomorrow!) will celebrate the dish that has fueled many a college student and seen many a Super Bowl Sunday party. Find out where to get deals on pizza to celebrate.

DRUG DOGS: A veterinarian who was extradited to the United States has been sentenced to six years in prison for implanting liquid heroin into puppies to get the drugs into the country. Read more here.

PILL MILLS: Two South Florida doctors are accused of filling thousands of unlawful painkiller prescriptions at cash-only clinics termed “pill mills” by federal authorities, the Miami Herald reported. Click here to read how the clinics operated.

NEW TEAM IN TOWN: The Super Bowl might have been last weekend, but fans will get a chance to see even more football this weekend with the kickoff of a new league that has a team rooted in The City Beautiful. WRDQ TV 27 will broadcast all non-nationally televised games for Orlando's newest professional sports team. Click here to find out how you can watch.

WHEN YOU GET HOME: It's the fastest growing way to pay for goods and services: transferring money with your cell phone. But several customers using mobile payment apps told Action 9 they were ripped off for hundreds of dollars. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich uncovers the real risks, and how to protect your money. Watch the full report today on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

FRONT ON ITS WAY!

Another awesome day in paradise! I'll see you on Channel 9 with the weekend front... pic.twitter.com/eI2CvyNw9K — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) February 8, 2019

