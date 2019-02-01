Records: Man taken to Orange County Jail had gun on him

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old Orlando man who was arrested Saturday had a gun on him when he was taken to the Orange County Jail, according to records obtained by 9 Investigates.
A body scanner alerted officials to the gun in the pant leg of Tomas Mosely, a convicted felon, an arrest report said.
Mosely had drugs and guns on him when he was stopped by Deputies Jacob Starne and Wes Avant near North Powers Drive, the report said.
9 Investigates asked jail officials how long it took for authorities to discover the gun.
The jail responded by explaining its protocol:
"The first thing new arrestees do when being escorted by officers into the jail is go through the X-ray security full-body scanner."
9 Investigates asked the Orange County Sheriff's Office if the deputies are under investigation because of the incident, but the agency has not yet responded.
It is unclear if the gun was loaded.
