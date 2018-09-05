0 Report: 2 Orlando police officers turned off body cameras after unauthorized pursuit

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Investigates learned that an Orlando police captain expressed serious concern over officers who don't turn on their body-worn cameras, going as far as sending a memorandum to officers under his command.

9 Investigates' Daralene Jones uncovered the concerns while reviewing an internal affairs report in which two officers were reprimanded for turning off their body-worn cameras after an unauthorized pursuit.

Orlando police Chief John Mina described Orlando police Officer John Earle as "an employee who represents the best traits" when he was honored as employee of the year seven months ago.

At the same time, Earle and his partner, Orlando police Officer Michael Brown, were under investigation because of a questionable traffic stop.

"Well, first of all, just like everyone else, our officers are presumed innocent," Mina said. "We would never hold an open investigation against them. And in the case of Officer Earle, he was one of the leaders in arrests."

Video shows the officers chasing a driver because he had parked across three parking spots. The pursuit is against department policy.

Earle told investigators that in his experience, "Occupied cars in this high drug area that continue to stay running usually have some type of narcotic in the car or (are) doing something they're not supposed to be doing."

Earle shocked the driver with a Taser when he was caught.

After the man was arrested, the body cameras were turned off more than once.

"When you have cases like this, what do you say when the community says, 'See. This is why we don't trust these officers'?" Jones said.

"I would say that's a very small percentage of the work that goes on by the Orlando Police Department and a very small percentage of officers that had not turned their body-worn cameras on," Mina said.

As part of the investigation, Orlando police Capt. Chad Ochiuzzo said he "noticed a pattern of certain officers that wouldn't turn them on nor would they document their incidents," saying "these guys were given plenty of opportunities ... (it) seemed like we were dealing with deliberate actions ... versus operational mistakes."

Caila Coleman, a member of Orlando's Citizens' Police Review Board, said that is part of the reason she lashed out at Mina earlier this month during a meeting.

"That's the one thing that's not going to lie – video, with actual proper recording and not an excuse," she said.

Mina said the agency's body-worn cameras are set to record 60 seconds before officers turn them on instead of the typical 30 seconds, providing a buffer in case an officer turns it on late.

It's unclear if Earle and Brown will appeal their discipline.

