Chase to add hundreds of Central Florida jobs

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will add hundreds of jobs in Orlando and enhance its office building near Lake Mary.

The New York City-based financial services firm (NYSE: JPM) announced it will add more than 300 new jobs in Central Florida and renovate its 250,000-square-foot office in Heathrow at 600 International Parkway, which is home to 2,000 employees.

The office serves as a center for Chase’s consumer banking and card services businesses.

Chase plans to add jobs at its offices throughout the region, where it has more than 2,400 employees between Heathrow, downtown Orlando and its branches in Central Florida.

