Verizon reports restoration in impacted areas after Saturday’s widespread outages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Verizon customers in the Northeast experienced widespread service outages on Saturday afternoon due to a software issue, impacting wireless connectivity across the region.

The outages, which peaked Saturday afternoon, mainly affected the Northeast corridor of the United States, though other regions also experienced disruptions. Verizon has acknowledged the problem and is working quickly to resolve it.

The company apologized for any inconvenience caused and thanked customers for their patience during the resolution process. Engineers have been working hard to restore service, and some areas have already experienced improvements.

“We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers,” a Verizon spokesperson said. “Our engineers are engaged, and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

Verizon recommends that customers visit its ‘Check Network Status’ page for the latest updates on service restoration in their areas. Please see the updated statement below.

We are starting to see service restoration in impacted areas. Our engineers have been working diligently on today’s service disruption, and continue to work to ensure remaining customers are fully restored as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience as we have worked through this issue. — Verizon Spokesperson

