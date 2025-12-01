3 dead, 1 critically injured after catamaran boat crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A catamaran boat flipped on Saturday evening, ejecting its four passengers into the waters of the Coloosahatchee River.

Three victims were found dead in the water, with one survivor was found in critical condition.

The search operation for the fourth passenger involved federal, state, and local agencies.

The fourth person was recovered on Sunday after an extensive search.

