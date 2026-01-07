Apollo Beach teen killed in DUI crash; community raises over $100K for her scholarship

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A tragic accident in Apollo Beach on Dec. 26, 2025, resulted in the death of 16-year-old Alexa “Lexi” Jewel Ringo after a pickup truck collided with her family’s car. Driver Dominic Frye, 21, faces charges including DUI manslaughter.

The incident occurred around 5:14 p.m. when Alexa and her mother were crossing the intersection of 30th Street Northeast and Covington Garden Drive. Frye allegedly ran a stop sign while driving westbound on Covington Garden Drive, striking the passenger side of their vehicle. Ringo was transported to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Bay Area community has rallied in support of Alexa Ringo’s family, launching a GoFundMe campaign to establish a scholarship in her memory.

The fund has surpassed $100,000, reflecting the profound impact she had on those around her and her aspiration to become an orthopedic surgeon.

Frye, the pickup truck driver, was arrested following the incident. He has since been charged with DUI manslaughter and driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to gather more details.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group