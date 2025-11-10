Central Florida is preparing series of events to celebrate Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is gearing up for a series of events to honor Veterans Day 2025, with parades, ceremonies, and family-friendly activities planned across the region.

The celebrations will take place from November 6 to November 11, offering various opportunities for the community to pay tribute to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

ORANGE COUNTY

The Orlando Science Center is offering free admission to veterans and active military members from November 6 to November 18, thanks to support from Lockheed Martin.

Additionally, the Orange County Regional History Center will provide free museum access to veterans and up to two guests from November 7 to November 11. These initiatives are part of a broader effort to recognize and thank those who have served the nation.

In Winter Park, the 15th Annual Veterans Day Celebration will take place on November 7 at the Winter Park Community Center. The event invites all veterans to attend and be honored for their service. Meanwhile, the City of Orlando will host its 26th Annual Veterans Day Parade in Lake Nona on November 8, featuring military honor guards, marching bands, and community groups.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Kissimmee will also hold a Veterans Day Parade on November 8, with participants encouraged to bring flags and wear patriotic colors. In Eustis, the Phantom Airborne Brigade paratroopers will conduct a Veteran’s Day Tribute Jump into Lake Eustis, followed by a parade. Leesburg will celebrate with a parade on Main Street, showcasing decorated floats and veteran organizations.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

On November 11, Oviedo will host a Veterans Day Observance at Oviedo on the Park, featuring musical tributes and guest speakers. SeaWorld Orlando will honor veterans with a three-day celebration from November 9 to November 11, offering special ceremonies and discounts through their Waves of Honor program. The Kennedy Space Center is also offering free admission to military families from November 10 to November 16.

These events across Central Florida provide numerous opportunities for communities to honor veterans and active-duty service members.

From parades and ceremonies to discounts and family activities, the region comes together to recognize those who served.

