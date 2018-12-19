HIALEAH, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of stealing a Christmas wreath off the front door of a house and hanging it outside his home.
Angel Hugo Soles Romaguera, 55, is facing burglary and petit theft charges in the Dec. 7 incident that was captured on a Ring front-door camera, reports said.
Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez told a local news outlet that Romaguera turned himself in Tuesday night after learning that police were searching for him.
Investigators had spotted the wreath hanging outside his home, which is about 4 miles from the victim's house.
Romaguera was held on a $10,500 bail.
TRENDING NOW:
- $10K reward offered in Boone H.S. student's shooting death
- Action 9: Lake County man says solar panels haven't lowered electric bill
- Actress, director Penny Marshall dead at 75
- WATCH: Man accused of leading deputies on chase while driving drunk
It's the season of giving at WFTV! Click here to learn about your chance to win some holiday prizes
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}