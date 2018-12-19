  • Christmas Grinch: Man steals Christmas wreath, hangs it on his door, police say

    By: The Associated Press , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    HIALEAH, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of stealing a Christmas wreath off the front door of a house and hanging it outside his home.

    Angel Hugo Soles Romaguera, 55, is facing burglary and petit theft charges in the Dec. 7 incident that was captured on a Ring front-door camera, reports said.

    Hialeah police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez told a local news outlet that Romaguera turned himself in Tuesday night after learning that police were searching for him.

    Investigators had spotted the wreath hanging outside his home, which is about 4 miles from the victim's house.

    Romaguera was held on a $10,500 bail. 

