Dominatrix tells lawmakers: Don't hurt consensual sex work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A professional dominatrix is asking lawmakers not to hurt consensual sex workers as they consider bills addressing human trafficking.
Grace Taylor told the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee Tuesday that her business has helped provide for her family and she's a productive member of her community.
While Taylor said she recognizes the problem of human trafficking, lawmakers should seek the advice of sex workers who choose their professions to help those forced into the trade.
Republican Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen said she won't be seeking Taylor's help as she tries to pass her bill that would create a statewide council on human trafficking -- an issue that's gained more attention after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with solicitation as part of a Florida investigation into massage parlor prostitution.
