Florida

Florida farmers struggle with skyrocketing fertilizer and fuel prices

Florida farmers are facing sharp increases in the cost of essential supplies such as fertilizer and diesel

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Central Florida Farmers, Amber Brooke Farms Due to overnight freezing temperatures, some Central Florida growers are worried about their livelihoods.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

FLORIDA — Florida farmers are experiencing steep rises in the prices of essential supplies like fertilizer and diesel fuel since the beginning of the war with Iran.

These increasing costs have caused agricultural producers statewide to face difficulties in managing their operational expenses.

The price increases involve a 33% rise in fertilizer costs and fuel prices climbing above $5 per gallon.

Channel Nine has reported that the rising costs for farmers can directly cause higher grocery prices for consumers.

About a month ago, farmers in Florida paid roughly $600 per ton for fertilizer. Since the start of the Iran conflict, that cost has risen by 33% to $800 per ton.

Diesel fuel prices increased significantly during this period, soaring from $3 per gallon to over $5 per gallon.

Farmers rely on diesel to operate heavy machinery and transport agricultural products.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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