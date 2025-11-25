Florida senator introduces water safety bill to prevent child drownings in the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Senator Carlos G. Smith has introduced a comprehensive water safety legislation package aimed at preventing child drownings in Florida, which leads the nation in fatal child drownings.

The legislative package includes Senate Bill 606/HB 503, which mandates water safety education in postpartum programs, and Senate Bill 608, which requires safety features in vacation rentals with pools.

Senate Bill 610 modernizes safety standards for residential pools.

Senator Smith stated, “Florida’s tragic distinction as the nation’s leader in child drownings is a crisis we have the power—and the responsibility—to confront.”

Florida has already surpassed last year’s record with 110 drownings as of November 20, per the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reports Florida has the nation’s highest child drowning rate for ages 1-4 and 0-9 over several years.

Senate Bill 606/HB 503 requires hospitals, birthing centers, home birth providers, and childbirth educators to incorporate evidence-based water safety and safe bathing education into their existing postpartum and childbirth education requirements. The Florida Department of Health will develop standardized educational materials on drowning prevention and safe bathing practices.

Senate Bill 608 addresses the rise in fatal child drownings at Florida short-term rentals by requiring all licensed vacation rental properties with a residential swimming pool to install at least one pool safety feature in compliance with the Residential Swimming Pool Safety Act.

Senate Bill 610 requires that all residential properties with swimming pools sold or transferred after October 1, 2026, must be equipped with at least one pool safety feature in compliance with the Residential Swimming Pool Safety Act. Local municipalities have the option to enforce compliance or impose additional requirements.

Senator Smith highlighted the legislative package’s importance, noting it offers reforms to save lives by informing parents and ensuring safety in homes and rentals.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group