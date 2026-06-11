Florida Supreme Court commemorates the legacy of R. Fred Lewis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Florida Chief Justice R. Fred Lewis, who served on the state’s highest court for over two decades, was honored with a ceremony at the Florida Supreme Court today.

Lewis, who passed away at age 78, was a pivotal figure in Florida’s legal landscape and his legacy was commemorated by several current justices.

The tribute highlights his important contributions to the judicial system, celebrating his impact and dedication.

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