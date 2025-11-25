Governor DeSantis announces new law to crack down on puppy mills across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis revealed a new legislation request to put an end to inhumane puppy mills in Florida during a press conference in Palm Beach County.

The proposed legislation aims to establish standard practices for ethical dog breeding in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).

“We’ve fought tirelessly to protect animals and punish those who abuse them,” said Governor DeSantis.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) will be responsible for licensing dog breeders and ensuring accountability for those who abuse the animals.

This encompasses activities like overbreeding, exposure to harsh weather conditions, and confinement in small spaces and cages.

A hotline will be established for reporting breeders suspected of abuse, providing a direct means for concerned citizens to help enforce the new regulations and standards.

Additionally, the legislation would require pet stores to provide space for local shelters to facilitate adoptions before selling dogs from puppy mills. This initiative aims to reduce shelter overcrowding and decrease the number of animals euthanized in such facilities.

