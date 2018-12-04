Lawsuit: U.S. citizen illegally arrested by Monroe County deputies on behalf of ICE

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Florida man who U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wanted to deport to Jamaica, even though he is a U.S. citizen, is suing a local sheriff, whose deputies detained him on behalf of federal agents, according to The Associated Press.
Peter Brown filed the federal lawsuit Monday, accusing the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in the Florida Keys of violating his constitutional rights.
Brown wasn't deported after a friend provided ICE with proof of his citizenship.
Brown, who resides in the Keys, said he was arrested in April by deputies at the request of ICE agents. He said he repeatedly told deputies he was a U.S. citizen and offered to produce a birth certificate showing he was born in Philadelphia.
A representative for the Sheriff's Office said they do not comment on pending litigation.
