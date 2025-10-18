‘No Kings’ protests planned across Central Florida today

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Over a dozen No Kings rallies are scheduled across Central Florida this Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s policies.

Millions are expected to protest across the country on No Kings Day, with 18 rallies planned in Central Florida alone, from Palm Coast to Poinciana, including Orlando.

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the rallies, calling them the ‘Hate America rally’ during a news conference.

This is the second No Kings protest, following the first national day of protest in June. The rallies were mostly peaceful, although three arrests occurred at a previous protest in Ocala for making physical contact with protesters.

Protesters are raising concerns about the Trump administration’s approach to immigration, attempts to expand executive authority, and the increasing cost of living. The demonstrations happen amid rising protests over federal law enforcement presence in Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, where efforts to send in troops have been blocked in federal court.

The Orlando Police Department encourages everyone in the community to stay vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity during the rallies.

The safety and security of everyone remains the Orlando Police Department’s top priority. The Orlando Police Department wants to remind our community to always call 9-1-1 or flag down an officer working the event if they see anything suspicious. Whether security measures are visible or not, officers are always working on the streets and behind the scenes to ensure the safety of our city. — Orlando Police Department

