Orlando’s self-driving future: Waymo to begin offering rides in Central Florida next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Driverless taxi service Waymo will begin full autonomous testing of its cars in Central Florida in the coming weeks and will begin offering paid rides in the region next year, a company spokesperson announced Tuesday.

When the switch happens, it will make Orlando the US’ 10th city to have driverless Waymo cars ferrying passengers – and giving the Alphabet (Google)-owned company a huge marketing tool with the region’s status as an international tourism destination.

Since Waymo debuted in Orlando in March, its cars have always had an employee behind the wheel. That will be set to end as the company begins testing the cars’ autonomous capabilities against Florida’s aggressive drivers using data they’ve collected by driving nearly every square inch of road in the tourism district to map signage and patterns.

“We’re thrilled that Waymo plans to bring its fully autonomous ride-hailing service to Orlando, and to the tens of millions of visitors we host each year,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote in a statement, promising to be one of the first riders. “Waymo will be another exciting transportation option for the region that will enhance the investments we are already making in reducing congestion and increasing road and pedestrian safety.”

Orlando will not be Waymo’s first Florida city. Its round of five upcoming launches will include Miami, which will be the next city to get the service. The other cities include Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Waymo already operates in Austin, Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco, where it recently won approval to make trips to the city’s airport after previously being blocked. It also recently allowed its cars to travel on California and Arizona highways and plans to roll the capability out in Atlanta and Austin next, after keeping its cars on local roads.

Waymo said it would announce more details about the date Orlando will get a full launch and where its cars will operate at a later date.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group