Roblox is the first online platform to require age checks for communication

ORLANDO, Fla. — Roblox is set to implement facial age checks and age-based chat features on its platform, marking a significant step in online safety standards.

The new measures aim to secure access to chat features by ensuring users are within similar age groups, making Roblox the first online platform to require age verification for communication.

A Roblox spokesperson is available to discuss the expansion of age checks for all users who wish to access communication features on the platform. The age check process and age-based chat are designed to enhance safety by limiting conversations to those within similar age groups.

Roblox is also launching a dedicated Safety Center website for parents and caregivers, offering guides and tools to help them make informed decisions and set up parental controls.

These initiatives are expected to set a new industry benchmark for safety, providing parents with resources to support their child’s online experience.

