1 dead, 1 hurt after motorcyclists fall from I-4 overpass near Maitland, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two motorcyclists crashed along Interstate 4 Monday night in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. near Maitland.

Investigators said the motorcycles were traveling next to one another on eastbound I-4, approaching the exit for Maitland Boulevard.

Troopers determined that both bikes went off the roadway at a curve on the exit and collided with a concrete wall.

The impact threw both riders from their motorcycles and they then fell from the overpass, FHP said.

Both riders landed in a grassy field below the overpass. One rider, 25, from Kissimmee, died from her injuries, troopers said.

A Orlando man, 34, was critically hurt in the crash, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

