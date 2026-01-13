1 hurt in motor home fire in Volusia County, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A motor home fire in Volusia County sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. off North Patrick Circle in Daytona Beach.

Motor home fire in Daytona Beach One person was hurt when a motor home caught fire Tuesday morning, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said. (WFTV staff)

The motor home was parked in the back yard of a home when it went up in flames.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said one person was inside at the time. At last report, the extent of their injuries was not clear.

Fire officials also said the RV was parked next to a house, but that home suffered only minor exterior damage.

The cause of the motor home fire is under investigation.

