1 person dead after overnight house fire in Holly Hill, officials say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire in Holly Hill.

Firefighters responded early Thursday to the home in the 500 block of Eagle Drive.

One person has died, Holly Hill Police Department told Channel 9.

Holly Hill house fire Fire officials said a woman, 95. and a dog, died in the house fire. (WFTV staff)

HHPD said the State Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

Eyewitness News is near the scene of the house fire and is working to gather more details on how it started.

