1 person shot at laundromat in Cocoa

    By: Kelly Healey

    COCOA, Fla. - A shooting at a laundromat in Cocoa left one person injured, police said.

     

    The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on the 1000 block of Dixon Boulevard near Pineda Street, officials said.

     

    Cocoa police said the victim was airlifted to a hospital.   

    “The shooter is being cooperative and speaking with detectives,” police said in a Facebook post.

    Neither the condition of the victim nor the names of those involved have been released. 

     

     

