1 taken to hospital after house fire in east Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire tore through a mobile home Tuesday morning in east Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded after a fire broke out around 9 a.m. at a home on Bermuda Street.

The smoke could be seen from miles around.

Firefighters said the home was about 25 percent involved with active fire when crews first arrived.

Officials said four people were home at the time and were able to make it out.

One person was transported to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

