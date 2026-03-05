10-year-old boy arrested for threatening school shooting in Deltona, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was arrested in Volusia County for allegedly making written threats at Pride Elementary in Deltona.

The student is accused of threatening to bring a gun to the school and kill people.

The boy is charged with making a written threat to kill.

According to investigators, the arrest followed the discovery of a message written on a board and a list of specific individuals the student intended to harm.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals included on that list or specified if the student had access to any weapons.

