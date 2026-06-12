10-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by two cars in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday after he was hit by two vehicles while trying to cross SR 52, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near Victory Drive in Hudson.

According to FHP, a 45-year-old Hudson woman was driving a Kia Niro west on SR 52 in the center lane.

Troopers said the boy, who was riding a bicycle, left a Circle K gas station at 7611 SR 52 and tried to cross the highway.

The boy entered the path of the Kia and was hit, according to FHP.

Troopers said the impact pushed the boy into the path of a Ford F-350 that was traveling west in the inside lane.

The Ford was driven by a 35-year-old Riverview man, according to FHP.

The child suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

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