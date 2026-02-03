100-year-old World War II veteran continues 40-year mission with Meals on Wheels

A World War II veteran in Denver isn’t slowing down, not even at 100 years old.

Mel Faes is continuing his 40-year commitment to community service.

Faes remains an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a program he has supported for more than four decades.

Although Faes no longer drives, he continues to deliver food to homebound seniors in the area.

His sons now accompany him on his delivery routes to provide transportation and support for his volunteer efforts.

His long-term commitment has made him a well-known figure within his community.

Although he has reached the age of 100, he has expressed no intention of ending his service to the organization.

The service provides more than just nutritional support to the recipients.

Faes and his family noted that the social interaction of the visits is as significant to the homebound seniors as the meals themselves.

