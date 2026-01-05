13-year-old hurt after firework explodes in his hand in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a teenager was hurt over the weekend after a firework explosion.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Clarcona Pointe Way.

Deputies said a 13-year-old boy was hurt when a firework went off in his hand.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

