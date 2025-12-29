17-year-old found fatally shot inside Orange County neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teenager was shot to death overnight inside an Orange County neighborhood.

Deputies said a 17-year-old was shot around 9 p.m. on 26th Street near Ria Grande Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to injuries, officials said.

Local authorities have not released information regarding the victim’s identity, the motive behind the shooting, or whether any suspects are in custody.

The teen’s death marks the fourth deadly shooting of a teenager in Central Florida since Christmas Eve.

Just on Christmas Day, a 13-year-old was killed in another shooting incident, while a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter for that event.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding any of the recent shootings to contact CrimeLine or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

