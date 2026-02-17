17-year-old girl reported missing in Lake County may be in Orlando, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance to locate 17-year-old Leticia Garcia, who was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Garcia was last seen at approximately 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 17, 2026, leaving her residence in the Clermont area.

According to investigators, Garcia willingly entered a black Toyota Camry with Florida license plate 36FCBC.

The vehicle made several U-turns on State Road 50 before traveling east toward Orlando.

Authorities believe Garcia may be trying to reach a friend named Desi who resides in the Orlando area, though her exact destination is unknown.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She stands five feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

At the time she was last seen, Garcia was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Garcia is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Norcross at 352-343-9500.

Tips can also be emailed to Tips@lcso.org or provided anonymously through CRIMELINE at one-800-423-8477.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group