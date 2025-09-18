19-year-old arrested in deadly 2024 Volusia County wreck

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has now been charged in connection to a year-old fatal crash.

The wreck happened on Aug. 3, 2024. Deputies say Briannah Ortiz, 19, was driving in the 2600 block of Howland Boulevard overnight when she crashed into a concrete pole.

The front passenger, a 33-year-old Deltona woman, was killed.

Deputies say the investigation is now complete and revealed Ortiz was driving recklessly.

She was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Jail records show she posted her $50,000 bail shortly after he arrest.

