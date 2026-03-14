19-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 19-year-old man from Winter Garden was pulled unconscious from the water Saturday afternoon in Ormond Beach. Volusia County Beach Safety responded to the reported drowning incident at approximately 1:00 p.m. near 145 South Atlantic Avenue.

Beach Safety personnel arrived at the scene and immediately began performing life-saving measures on the victim. Following the initial treatment on the beach, emergency medical personnel transported the teenager to a local hospital.

According to officials, the man’s condition remains unknown.

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