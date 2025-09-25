2 arrested in 18-year-old’s shooting death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old girl in Orange County earlier this month.

Deputies said Jonathan Martinez and Joshua Benitez Rodriguez were taken into custody on Wednesday and are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

2 arrested after 18-year-old woman shot to death in Orange County

The victim, identified as Karimar Nicole Rios, was shot on Sept. 9, at the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Lillwill Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:10 a.m. after reports of a vehicle crash and shots being fired.

Rios was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional information regarding the motive or the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

Investigators are continuing to gather information related to the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

