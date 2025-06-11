Man and woman arrested after 19-year-old shot to death at Seminole County home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people have been arrested after a deadly shooting in Seminole County.

Sources tell Channel 9 that Tristin Bennette and Natalia Voltaire were arrested after the death of 19-year-old Nicco Wong.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Forest Lake Drive near Altamonte Springs.

Deputies said they responded to a home after reports of shots fired, and when they arrived, they found Wong suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wong was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

