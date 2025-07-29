2 children dead after barge collides with sailboat in Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A tragic collision between a barge and a sailboat in South Florida resulted in the deaths of two children, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident occurred on Monday, throwing six people into the water.

Five of those individuals were children, and two of them did not survive.

The Miami Yacht Club stated that the children involved were participating in the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation at the time of the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group