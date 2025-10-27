2 dead after boats crash into each other in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It is now confirmed that two boaters are dead after a Sunday night crash on the east side of the St. Johns River.

It happened around Lone Cabbage and State Road 520.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms two vessels - each with an operator and one passenger - crashed Sunday night. All four people were thrown into the water.

The 32-year-old female passenger of one vessel was pulled unconscious from the water by a good Samaritan. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The operator of that vessel, a 29-year-old man, was found in the water by a FWC dive team Monday morning. He also died.

The operator and passenger of the other vessel were uninjured.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group