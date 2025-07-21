Pets perish in Seminole County house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire caused major damage Monday morning to a home in Sanford.

Firefighters responded around 6:15 a.m. to the small house on Beardall Avenue, just east of Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The Seminole County Fire Department said its crews arrived to find smoke and flames shooting from the one-story home.

Sanford house fire Seminole County Fire Rescue said both residents escaped Monday morning's fire, but two pets died. (Seminole County Fire Department)

Officials told Channel 9 that other than a cut to the leg, both residents made it out safely.

SCFD said two family pets weren’t as fortunate. A dog and a bird died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

