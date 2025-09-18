$28M land deal sets stage for Melbourne Orlando International Airport’s expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Orlando International Airport is expanding with the purchase of 176 acres for $28 million.

The newly acquired land, located on the northwest corner of the airport’s property, is intended to meet rising demand for both aviation and commercial uses in the region.

Airport leaders have not yet released specific details on the expansion plans for the newly acquired land.

