2nd arrest made in Bunnell shooting

BUNNELL, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department said Tuesday that detectives obtained arrest warrants Monday for one of three gunmen in a March 16 shooting.

The shooting, which left a bystander with life-threatening injuries, happened in South Bunnell.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Rya Sir Matthew Jefferson, 17, of Palm Coast.

Jefferson was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Detectives said they presented the warrant to a judge who signed it and ordered that Jefferson be jailed without bail.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies located and arrested Jefferson at a home on Richland Place in Palm Coast.

Police said Jefferson was taken to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

Detectives said that additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bunnell police Detective Shane Groth at 386-600-7950 or CrimeStoppers at 888-277-8477.

