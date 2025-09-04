3 children rescued after scooter battery sparks apartment fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Three children are safe after an overnight fire at Laurel Park Apartments in Ocala this week.

The fire was sparked by a lithium ion battery in a scooter, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. No one was in the unit where the fire started.

Firefighters responded quickly to the scene after a neighbor reported smelling smoke.

They rescued three children who were asleep in a nearby apartment.

Firefighters say the battery ignited, then the fire spread to nearby items that included other scooters and a sofa.

No one was injured in the incident.

Officials have issued a reminder to the public to be vigilant about the warning signs in such batteries, such as strange smells, excessive heat or leaking from the batteries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group