3 people plead guilty after trafficking drugs through the Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that three individuals pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

They said Jevonn Clayton,48, from Auburndale; Venus Lott, 45, from Bartow; and Richardson Sid, 40, from Winter Haven, has pleaded guilty to collaboration to possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to the release, all three defendants face a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Sentencing hearings have not yet been scheduled.

The plea agreement said on August 11, 2022, Clayton agreed to transport suitcases containing meth from Los Angeles to Orlando on behalf of a drug trafficker.

Shortly after, Clayton and the drug trafficker recruited Lott and Sid to travel to California to assist in transportation, the plea agreement said.

On August 16, 2022, Clayton, Lott and Sid departed Los Angeles to Orlando with five suitcases packed with large amounts of meth.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation were investigating inbound flights at the Orlando airport when agents located and searched the suitcases belonging to Clayton, Lott and Sid and recovered several vacuum-sealed bags that contained over 35 kilograms of meth.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with valuable assistance from the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Noah P. Dorman.

