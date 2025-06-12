3 tips to help protect you when hiring home contractors

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to hire a contractor for your home, you may be worried about getting ripped off.

Consumer advisor Clerk Howard says doing the following three things can help protect you and eliminate a lot of the problems that people have.

The first is to be very specific in writing. The contractor has to agree what the work’s supposed to be and what materials are going to be used, as well as the price for the job.

Secondly, check the contractor’s references thoroughly. It’s a lot easier to hire a contractor than to fire them.

Third, make sure you don’t give them too much money along the way so that if they quit midway through the job, you’re not out too much money.

